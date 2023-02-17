 Skip to content

GOAL! The Club Manager update for 17 February 2023

Update to Version 0.18.23.139 - 17.02.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10567392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hallo Goal! fans!

Among other things, the weekly update brings changes to the freshness of the players to the game!

Allgemein
  • Increased resolution of Loading-screen Pallino
  • Reworked match engine, freshness has bigger influence on the matches
  • Adjusted card probabilities for matches
  • Reworked automatic match calculation
  • Reworked AI club freshness calculations
Neu
  • Added translated texts (EN) for countries and leagues in game preparation
Bugfix
  • Fixed overwriting of kicker traits on start of new season
  • Fixed bug during halftime speech, when team captain is injured

