Update to Version 0.18.23.139 - 17.02.2023

Hallo Goal! fans!
Among other things, the weekly update brings changes to the freshness of the players to the game!
Allgemein
- Increased resolution of Loading-screen Pallino
- Reworked match engine, freshness has bigger influence on the matches
- Adjusted card probabilities for matches
- Reworked automatic match calculation
- Reworked AI club freshness calculations
Neu
- Added translated texts (EN) for countries and leagues in game preparation
Bugfix
- Fixed overwriting of kicker traits on start of new season
- Fixed bug during halftime speech, when team captain is injured
Changed files in this update