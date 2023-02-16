New Star System, new race, new blueprints + more....

Beta 0.37.0 Changes:
- New star system, including a new race (The Abyss), blueprints etc: Zeta Puppis - skin to come later
- When using a a stealth system: there is now a handy triangle to help know where your ship is pointing
- Hopefully can no longer be challenged to a duel when in a duel
- Mass changes to Admiral Class warship and Elite Destroyer
- Filter and sorting options when buying/trading ships - including filter by race
- LR Photon bombs now have a shorter lifespan so that they can't go much beyond their locking range
- New Events: Fly Frenzy, Forkworm/Prongworm Infestation
- Couple new pirate items: Microbomb Droid, Heavy Bolt Droid
- Sheenite: Chevon Droid, Returner Droid added
- Field Hop Mines damage reduced
- Changed Shield/energy balancer to delay shield recharging
- Thunderbomb/Thunderbolt weapons should respect their arming time
- Ascendent shield will reduce effects added by NPR weapons
- cockpit view look left and right keys now go in the correct direction
- A couple of new surprises
- Some other small fixes
