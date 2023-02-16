 Skip to content

Starfighter: Infinity update for 16 February 2023

New Star System, new race, new blueprints + more....

Starfighter: Infinity update for 16 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Beta 0.37.0 Changes:
  • New star system, including a new race (The Abyss), blueprints etc: Zeta Puppis - skin to come later
  • When using a a stealth system: there is now a handy triangle to help know where your ship is pointing
  • Hopefully can no longer be challenged to a duel when in a duel
  • Mass changes to Admiral Class warship and Elite Destroyer
  • Filter and sorting options when buying/trading ships - including filter by race
  • LR Photon bombs now have a shorter lifespan so that they can't go much beyond their locking range
  • New Events: Fly Frenzy, Forkworm/Prongworm Infestation
  • Couple new pirate items: Microbomb Droid, Heavy Bolt Droid
  • Sheenite: Chevon Droid, Returner Droid added
  • Field Hop Mines damage reduced
  • Changed Shield/energy balancer to delay shield recharging
  • Thunderbomb/Thunderbolt weapons should respect their arming time
  • Ascendent shield will reduce effects added by NPR weapons
  • cockpit view look left and right keys now go in the correct direction
  • A couple of new surprises
  • Some other small fixes

