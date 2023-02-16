v1.5【Update】New Support Language Japanese and Spanish

Greetings gamers!

We are thrilled to announce the release of our latest game, which now supports a brand new language - Japanese & Spanish.

We understand the importance of providing our players with the ability to enjoy our games in their native language. That's why we've tried our best to ensure that this new language is seamlessly integrated into our game, providing an immersive and enjoyable experience for all.

Whether you're a longtime fan of our games or a new player, we invite you to explore our latest release and take advantage of the new language option. Immerse yourself in our captivating storyline, and engage in exciting gameplay in your language of choice.

We're excited to continue bringing new features and updates to our games, and we hope you'll join us on this journey. So, what are you waiting for? Download the updates today and enjoy it in Japanese and Spanish!

We would like to extend a special thanks to our localization team:

Goro = Chan

Siodog

Happy gaming!

Secret Labo

In addition, our next big update will be 《Yokai Art: Endless Four Season DLC》. Hope everyone wishlist it and supports us by clicking Follow OUR PAGE and Wishlist our upcoming game or DLC below.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2256730/Yokai_Art__Endless_Four_Seasons_DLC/