Demo - 1.0.7 Patch

We’ve published a patch for the demo today. Version 1.0.7 contains a few fixes and quality of life improvements.

Improvements

The mailbox is now present in the cafe as well. If you've already completed the demo, you can claim the VALENTINES code here.

Fixes

Fixes Reodorant lasting 2 minutes instead of 1 as the description claims.

Fixes a missing voice clip in Clemence's introductory dialogue.

Fixes the inability to use the left stick to change your controller's slot in the drop in/out UI.

Fixed a Steam Cloud configuration issue that prevented save files from being backed up.

Other Changes

The minimap has been moved to the lower-right corner. The reasons for this aren't apparent in the demo, but it will future-proof the UI for the eventual full release of the game.

As always, if you have any thoughts you want to share with us and the community you can join us on the official Discord, as well as follow us on Twitter.

P.S. One last reminder that you can enter the code VALENTINES at the mailbox to receive a special gift! ❤️