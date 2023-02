Share · View all patches · Build 10567134 · Last edited 16 February 2023 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello sim racers,

Our next content announcement for the 2023 Q1 rFactor 2 update and DLC release is here...

... please give a warm rFactor 2 welcome to the BTCC Honda Civic!

Full details can be found on the Studio 397 website, linked here: https://www.studio-397.com/2023/02/announcing-honda-civic-type-r-btcc/