New Hotfix Available!

A new hotfix has arrived to solve softlock issues and more: You can now restart a level if you get stuck. Please note that this allows you to replay only the current level, not any level in the game, and your progress in this level will be reset. See the full changelog below.

To access the Restart Level feature, open the pause menu and choose the Restart Level option.

Changelog:

Added a solution to softlock issues—a Restart Level feature: You can now load the save from when you entered a level for the first time.

Fixed the broken USER PRIVA-WHAT? achievement (for collecting all User Messages).

Fixed the bug with the inactive OS9 door in the Vault in Wi-Fi.

The dialogue option with PID101 after handing Hector back to it now displays correctly regardless of whether players quit the game before or not.

Self-inversion no longer interrupts gameplay after restarting a level.

Fixed the bug with the observatory post leading back to hallucinations when restarted.

Thank you for your patience as we’re working to ensure that the game works smoothly for everyone. If you encounter any issues, please report that here: Bug Report Form Link

