Community Update #5 Out Now!

Attention mercenaries!

The fifth Community Update is here! As usual, the update is based primarily on some of the most prevelant and popular community requests we've been receiving over the last few months, massively changing multiple aspects of the game.

You can watch our Community Update spotlight video to find out what some of the major changes are if you don't have the time to read through the full patchnotes!

Until now, Paths were used as a narrative and gameplay backdrop. This system progressed passively on its own, without interacting with the player and lacked the incentives to invest time in it.

Originally, we wanted Paths to cater to the player's wishes and ideals by unlocking new features and themed bonuses based on their gameplay. Unfortunately, we do not believe that its previous form met this objective; the feature as a whole wasn’t prominent enough and its impact was negligible.

Changes had to be made and we are happy to introduce you to the revamped Paths system.

The 4 Paths are now based on a single system

*** Power and Glory

Trade and Craftsmanship

Crime and Chaos

Mysteries and Wisdom**

Challenges

The progression of the 4 Paths is now fully based on challenges: there are 4 Tiers representing, more or less advanced, challenges that can be completed several times. The challenges, unlocked as you progress through the Path, can be completed, even if they haven’t been revealed yet (in which case they will be revealed upon completion).

Each challenge grants a certain amount of Path XP. The more challenging, the more XP you’ll earn!

Do not worry, players who have already completed previous Path challenges will automatically receive Path XP when this update launches.

Path Levels

After earning a certain amount of Path XP, you reach the next Path level and gain 1 Path Point, which are to be spent on Path Bonuses.

Path Bonuses are unique to each Path.

Some Path levels also unlock special bonuses such as new Resolutions (more on this later on), Skill Upgrades, Black Market and more.

There are 8 bonuses per Path and more will come in the future!

The world of Wartales grows with each new update, and we received a lot of player feedback on the (extensive) time needed to return to regions previously visited. To counter this, we have implemented a themed Fast Travel system included in the troop management mechanics: the Travel Posts.

Construction

Reaching level 4 of Trade and Craftsmanship unlocks Travel Posts. The construction cost, in Krowns, depends on the location: Stromkapp, Croatia, Marheim, Garussa Clan and Gosenberg City.

Features

Fast Travel between 2 Travel Posts

Fast travel costs a certain amount of Food, equal to the amount that would be consumed during a regular trip.

You will also have to pay a tax for each Trading good(s) you have in your Inventory.

Trading Post Chest

We have added unlimited storage in Wartales! You can now store as many items as you want in your Travel post chest.

You can retrieve items stored in another Trading Post in exchange for krowns.

Retire

You can now retire (leave) Companions in a Travel Post and you no longer need to feed or pay them

You can repatriate your Companions from one Trading Post to another in exchange for krowns.

Banner

What would a troop of mercenaries be without its banner waving in the wind?

Customisation

You can customise your troop’s banner: choose your colours, your shape, your icon!

You can also assign a lieutenant to the banner and they will proudly carry it on the world map

More options will come in the future!

Resolutions

Since the beginning of Wartales, you have accumulated Influence, bargained in taverns and convinced people (sometimes by force :) ) to do what you want. Now, you will be able to take Resolutions for your troop by spending some Influence, giving strong, temporary, bonuses.

Once you get the Banner, you will have 4 starting Resolutions and more will be unlocked.

Several Resolutions can be enabled at the same time but the cost will increase.

Resolutions last until the next Rest, so think about when you use them, as they will make an incredible difference.

We wanted you to feel at home in your camp. While we are satisfied with the little housing flavor it adds to your journey, we wanted to push it further by adding a brand new upgrading system. By spending resources, you can increase or add new effects to your gear.

Workshop

Level 2

Unlocks common and uncommon item dismantling: 1 raw material + 1 random ingredient

Level 3

Unlocks rare and legendary item dismantling: 2 raw materials + 1 random ingredient

Cooking Pot

Level 1

Assigned Companion: -2 Food

Level 2

Assigned Companion: -4 Food

Recipes granting bonuses have a 15% chance to be “delicious” (better stats)

Level 3

Assigned Companion: -6 Food

Recipes that grant bonuses have a 30% chance to be “delicious” (better stats)

Campfire

Level 1

Companions assigned grants +1 Happiness (4 max)

Happiness Thresholds:

-5 Happiness: the Companion leaves the troop

15 Happiness: +15% XP gains in battle

7 Happiness: Maximum Valour Points increased by 1

15+ Happiness: +5 Influence for each extra Happiness point

Level 2

The first Companion assigned grants +2 Happiness, the next ones grant +1

Happiness-related Bonuses:

-7 Happiness: the Companion leaves the troop (instead of -5)

15 Happiness: +20% XP gains in battle (instead of +15%)

Level 3

The first Companion assigned grants +3 Happiness, the next ones grant +1

Best Happiness Stats:

-10 Happiness: the Companion leaves the troop (instead of -7)

7 Happiness: Maximum Valour Points increased by 2 (instead of +1)

15+ Happiness: +6 Influence for each extra Happiness point (instead of +5)

Tent

Level 1

Assigned Companion: +1 Valour (4 max)

Maximum Valour Points increased by 1 (instead of 2)

Level 2

Assigned Companion: +1 Valour (4 max)

The first Companion assigned grants +2 Valour Points (instead of +1), the next ones grant +1

Maximum Valour Points increased by 2

Level 3

Assigned Companion: +1 Valour (4 max)

The first Companion assigned grants +2 Valour Points (instead of +1), the next ones grant +1

After a Rest with at least one assigned Companion: you earn +1 Valour at the start of a fight until the next Rest

Maximum Valour Points increased by 3

Meat Drying Rack

Level 2

Fish now also produce oil

Level 3

Animal carcasses also produce animal fat

Tanning Rack

Level 1

Produces leather from animal carcasses

Level 2

Can produce white leather from “new” ghost animal carcasses (new Ghost Pack loot)

Level 3

+1 leather or white leather

Lectern

Level 1

Can be used to restore Antiquities

Grants Knowledge

Level 2

-1 research day for medium and large Antiquities

+10% Knowledge during each Rest

Level 3

-2 research days for large Antiquities

+20% Knowledge during each Rest

Training Dummy

Level 1

Assigned Companion: XP gain

+5% XP in battle

Level 2

You can assign up to 2 Companions who will train together and earn more XP

+6% XP in battle

Level 3

The cost to buy a second Aptitude Point through the “Career Plan” is divided by 2

+7% XP in battle

Impaling Stake

Level 1

Assigned Companion: Influence doubled

2 Influence per day

Level 2

Assigned Companion: Influence doubled

3 Influence per day

Level 3

Assigned Companion: Influence doubled

4 Influence per day

Stocks

Level 1

Capacity = 1

Level 2

Capacity = 2

Level 3

Capacity = 4

Strategy Table

Level 2

Unlocks level II strategies

Level 3

Unlocks level III strategies

Pony Hitching Post

Level 1

+20 Carrying Capacity for each assigned pony

Can assign 2 ponies

Level 2

Can assign +1 pony (max 3)

Work ponies gain +5 Carrying Capacity

Battle ponies gain +10% XP

Level 3

Can assign +1 pony (max 4)

Work ponies gain +10 Carrying Capacity

Battle ponies gain +20% XP

Stretcher

Level 1

Assigned Companion: 1 injury healed during Rest

Level 2

Assigned Companion: 1 injury healed during Rest

Can assign 2 Companions

Level 3

Assigned Companion: 1 injury healed during Rest

Can assign 2 Companions

A healthy Companion assigned to the stretcher gets the “Drugged Up” status.

Drugged Up: Ignores their first injury until the next Rest

Ponies have lost part of their Carrying Capacity (-5). The new camping gear “Pony Hitching Post” can be used to restore their Carrying Capacity.

Once again, we'd like to take a moment to thank you all for your feedback and suggestions, almost 4.000 of you took part in the player satisfaction survey!

Please do let us know your thoughts and feedback on this update, you can do so by joining our discord, reddit and following us on twitter.

We're closing in on the final stretch of Early Access mercenaries... so don't forget to check out the updated roadmap.