Chronos Builder Update 1.2.0 - Video Export + New environments!

Fort and Market environments

Take your medieval maps to the next level with these brand new assets!

Get ready for video export!

You can finally export your creations to .mp4 and .webm formats.

Additionally, you can choose the webm video option when exporting to Foundry VTT!

Happy gaming :)

UI Overhaul

We've slowly been changing the UI to better fit our new direction in favour of a more user-friendly experience. This update comes fully packed with some very notable changes that we hope you enjoy!

For starters, we changed the "Community" menu and went for a look that's more consistent with the rest of the UI. We removed the "favourite" option to simplify things and changed all mentions of "Subscribe" to "Save" to better explain how the system worked.

You can also load up a map in a single click now, whereas previously you needed to be subscribed first to see the "load" button.

We are planning some more changes for the entire online system but those will have to wait a bit longer. ;)

Outside of that, we changed multiple other things from the in-game UI:

- Smaller Icons and consistant size across all other menus: We feel the "General options" and "Hide menu" buttons were a tad bit too big so we went ahead and changes those to free up some space in your screen.

- Simplified quick palette: We decided to hide the "Remove item" button from the Quick Palette slots whenever they dont have any item assigned. Simple, right? We did a whole lot more with the Quick Palette, but you'll read about it later!.

- Folder menu and Custom folders: Custom folders now have a blue tint in their name to stand apart. The "Add folder" and "Remove folder" buttons have also relocated to free up some space and you'll only get to see the "Remove folder" button whenever you have selected a custom folder. Oh! The folder menu has also changed in size to fit 5 entries in view at all times.

Quality of life changes

Continuing with the changes from the last update, we bring you a lot of features that will make your life simpler! These are the kind of things you dont really notice are there but it truly feels like night and day if you go back to an older version of CB (Errrr...lets not talk about the past tho).

Here's a run-down of some of the most important quality of life changes!

- You now get to see what you are dragging!: Ok, let me explain! From now on, whenever you drag an item over the ui or outside the grid section, you'll see its icon right under your mouse. This on its own is pretty handy, but wait til you hear about how it interacts with some of the other changes!!

- Custom folders and custom assets: This is a underutilized feature with a lot of potential and we decided it was probably due to how unintuitive it was. In order to fix this we added tooltips wherever it was possible. There's also a feedback animation to let you know you can drop the asset if you wish to add it to the selected folder. What do you think?

- Quick Palette: This UI element also makes use of the same feedback animation mentioned above. Lets keep it consistent!

-Remove Item Button: Both the quick Palette and custom folders will also make use of this greyout highlight to let you know exactly what you are about to delete.

- Better Tutorials: We updated them to reflect the most recent changes and new tools that have been added since release. This felt like a "Must-have" to help ease new players into map making! We are considering to add video demos showcasing the functionality of each tool but that was outside the scope of this update. Let us know if that's something you'd like to see!

Performance Improvements

As we promised in the last update, we bring you some more performance improvements that will be specially felt when switching from tool menus, specially the props, structure and autobuilder tool.

We also noticed some stutters while going through the tutorials. Those should be gone now.

Hooray for a smoother experience!!!