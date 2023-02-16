 Skip to content

Tower Escape update for 16 February 2023

v1.9.2 - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes an issue where certain steam achievements were not being given. If you missed any game win achievements, they should be granted retroactively the next time you run the game.

