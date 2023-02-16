v0.4.4 - Improved Animations & Translations

Internationalization
- Integrated with translation services to provide better translations for new and existing languages.
- Updated all existing translations for missing text.
- Added Dutch translations.
- Added Japanese translations.
- Added Finnish translations.
Additions
- Improved all animations for doors, drawers, and lids. The hands you have free, side you're standing on, and swing direction are all taken into account.
- Added random gun notes for rifles/shotguns to help players find weapons.
- Added trap probability setting in lobby for what % chance a trap will be armed when the match starts.
- Added unarmed fatigue animation.
- Added match count to investigator HUD.
- Added additional sounds to Twig Blights.
- Minions now forget about a player if they stop seeing them allowing you to escape and hide.
- Added animation disrespecting minions after you kill them.
Changes
- Adjusted default depth of field distance for Revenant so 'Clarity' is quite sharp.
- Drawer counts have been randomly reduced so there is less tediousness to searching.
- Reduced volume of twig blights.
Performance Optimizations
- Optimized car textures.
Improvements
- Added pitch to animation for carriable items.
- Picking up a twig now shows on your character.
- Time Remaining text added to clock.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where eating food kept the item in your hand.
- Fixed bug where transitioning as wraith was showing chat typewriter
- Fixed MP40 rotation / physics bugs when swapping
- Fixed bug where Vince's head clipped through his hat.
- Fixed bug where vanities and cupboards didn't allow you to pickup items that were out in the open but instead required you to open a drawer/door. (Thanks PaisliePanda)
- Fixed bug where empty saved config was being written to disk resetting your settings every start.
- Fixed bug where notes/journal could get stuck after spamming them.
- Fixed bug where gun would go on your back while reloading.
Version: 0.4.4
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.4.4-DirgeSteam-UE_5.1-Shipping-299-6642
Changed files in this update