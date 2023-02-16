 Skip to content

Dirge update for 16 February 2023

v0.4.4 - Improved Animations & Translations

Build 10566980

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Internationalization

  • Integrated with translation services to provide better translations for new and existing languages.
  • Updated all existing translations for missing text.
  • Added Dutch translations.
  • Added Japanese translations.
  • Added Finnish translations.

Additions

  • Improved all animations for doors, drawers, and lids. The hands you have free, side you're standing on, and swing direction are all taken into account.
  • Added random gun notes for rifles/shotguns to help players find weapons.
  • Added trap probability setting in lobby for what % chance a trap will be armed when the match starts.
  • Added unarmed fatigue animation.
  • Added match count to investigator HUD.
  • Added additional sounds to Twig Blights.
  • Minions now forget about a player if they stop seeing them allowing you to escape and hide.
  • Added animation disrespecting minions after you kill them.

Changes

  • Adjusted default depth of field distance for Revenant so 'Clarity' is quite sharp.
  • Drawer counts have been randomly reduced so there is less tediousness to searching.
  • Reduced volume of twig blights.

Performance Optimizations

  • Optimized car textures.

Improvements

  • Added pitch to animation for carriable items.
  • Picking up a twig now shows on your character.
  • Time Remaining text added to clock.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where eating food kept the item in your hand.
  • Fixed bug where transitioning as wraith was showing chat typewriter
  • Fixed MP40 rotation / physics bugs when swapping
  • Fixed bug where Vince's head clipped through his hat.
  • Fixed bug where vanities and cupboards didn't allow you to pickup items that were out in the open but instead required you to open a drawer/door. (Thanks PaisliePanda)
  • Fixed bug where empty saved config was being written to disk resetting your settings every start.
  • Fixed bug where notes/journal could get stuck after spamming them.
  • Fixed bug where gun would go on your back while reloading.

Version: 0.4.4
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.4.4-DirgeSteam-UE_5.1-Shipping-299-6642

