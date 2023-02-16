Update: v.1.0.7

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 1.0.7, has arrived.

In this update, fusion and operation improvements, 3rd Sub-chapter balance adjustments, and major bug fixes have been improved. 😆

Fusion Towers no longer require building enhancement requirements. Previously, even if the building required for fusion was unlocked, there was a wait to raise 4 more levels to enhance, but now the fusion tower can be used immediately after the building required for fusion is unlocked. In addition, each Operation can be selected and played without a date limit, and the number of times that can be played has also increased.

v.1.0.7 Patch Note

Improvements

Fusion towers can now be built without maxing out the towers required for fusion.

Operations can now be played up to 5 times per day without a date limit.

Balance

3rd Sub-chapter

Can

Armor reduction when taking damage: 4 → 6

Armor reduction when taking damage: 4 → 6 Monster Table

HP: 150 → 250

It no longer tends to come close to the defended target.

HP: 150 → 250 It no longer tends to come close to the defended target. Master Chef

Number of monster table summons: 8 → 5

"Building location movement skill" has been deleted.

"Monster fusion skill" has been added.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the debuff effect icon was displayed abnormally.

Fixed an issue where monsters remained in abnormal locations in some hidden stages.

Fixed an issue where the game wouldn't end even though there were no more monsters left in 9th Chapter.

Fixed an issue where the number of remaining monsters was not displayed after game time ended in sub-chapter stages.

Fixed an issue where other bosses were displayed in the "Chili Brothers" boss spawn notification.

Fixed an issue where "Energy Cube" was affected by Core Shields.

Fixed an issue where the achievement “Love!” was not being awarded.

Fixed an issue where video sound was not affected by sound settings. The video is now affected by "Master Volume" and "BGM Volume".

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊