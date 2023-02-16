Patch V0.4.4.3 is now live!

I apologize for the long delay I was working on the new dialog system for the NPC it's not finished yet but I didn't want to go too long without an update.

I will now return to my regular update schedule

Fireball should cause fewer frame drops when cast

Monster respawn time has been reduced

The monster level scale has been adjusted

Updated the Dialog system and non-destructive interaction system, some NPCs vendors may be inactive until the next hotfix

Fey Starsong now gives you a quest for each of the Crystal Elemental shards leading up to the Crystal Demi-God.

Started adding the net code for multiplayer, no timeline on when multiplayer will be available