Isles of Etherion update for 16 February 2023

Patch V0.4.4.3 is now live!

Patch V0.4.4.3 is now live!

I apologize for the long delay I was working on the new dialog system for the NPC it's not finished yet but I didn't want to go too long without an update.
I will now return to my regular update schedule

Fireball should cause fewer frame drops when cast
Monster respawn time has been reduced
The monster level scale has been adjusted
Updated the Dialog system and non-destructive interaction system, some NPCs vendors may be inactive until the next hotfix
Fey Starsong now gives you a quest for each of the Crystal Elemental shards leading up to the Crystal Demi-God.
Started adding the net code for multiplayer, no timeline on when multiplayer will be available

