Blacklist Brigade - Version 0.9.0 - Controller Support!

0.9.0 Patch Notes
New features:
- Added support for controllers. The UI shows now controller buttons instead of keyboard + mouse ones when a controller is enabled. Weapons and items can be selected through a selection wheel. The aim assist feature makes the game pretty playable even for casual controller players. There are also multiple changes in the menus to increase controller usability.
- Players can now vault over low walls, and through open window holes. Ai characters should be able to follow the player in most cases. Also added falling and landing to ground animations.
Fixes and improvements:
- Steam invites and joining through friend list transfers players now directly into the multiplayer game instead of Main Menu.
- Fixed audio issues that caused directional sounds to not work correctly on some audio devices.
- Item notify markers are no longer colorized to green by night vision.
- Fixed a bug that caused muzzle flashes and bullet tracers to be visible even if the shooting enemy is hidden because of no line of sight.
- Changed the turn visible/hidden dissolve effect on civilians to have green tint instead red.
- Fixed a bug that caused Ai teammates sometimes spot enemies through walls.
- If the laser sight is turned on, it stays now enabled after picking up a weapon from ground.
- Fixed a bug that caused suppressors attached to other characters' weapons sometimes to be ghosted even the character is normally visible.
- Fixed an issue that caused an additional delay before player can move after picking up a weapon or an armor from ground.
- Pause & Command Team: Fixed a bug that caused grenade trajectory to be drawn from a move order location that was removed before.
- Pause & Command Team: Fixed a bug that caused Ai Teammates to go to move locations that were removed (if removed more than one location by clicking them).
- Pause & Command Team: Fixed a bug that caused Ai teammates grenade throw command often fail after a move order that was given simultaneously.
- Options Menu: Settings are no longer applied when closing menus, need to press the apply settings.
- Main Menu: On entering the name change box, it shows now current name instead of blank text field.
- Main menu: The player's steam name is now used as a default value on the name text box when the game is started first time.
- Host Game Menu: The game name is now "PlayerName's Game" as default. If the game name or the password is changed, the changes are saved.
- Host Game Menu: Added "Private" option that makes the hosted game not to be listed on the server browser.
- Fixed couple cases where the spectator mode stayed visible in the background even the mission end screen is shown.
- Fixed an issue that caused the mission end screen not show for a host player, if he is dead and last alive client player quits the game.
- Some additional minor tweaks/fixes
