Update 0.1.2 Is Live!

Patch 0.1.2 Notes

Hello!

This is our first patch of the year, introducing some major changes to the way the "Red District" level plays out as well as some general and quality-of-life changes. Some of these changes may require some future work, and as per usual we welcome any and all feedback!

You can find the exact list of changes below:

General Changes

Changed the UI to allow for previously unaccounted for resolutions and aspect ratios (do let us know if you run into issues with this!)

Performance improvements across the board, primarily in "Red District"

Added new sprites for enemies shooting blue projectiles

Added checkpoint functionality, currently only in the "Red District" level

Added a "Retry" button to the death screen, visible when a checkpoint is active

Changed lighting rendering type

Gameplay Changes

Slightly increased Berserk attack range

Changed Berserk heal to feel smoother

Changed powerup behavior to disappear when picked up (some may respawn after a delay)

Level-Specific Changes

Training:

Doubled boss door opening speed

Changed sprites for blue projectile enemies

Red District:

Major overhaul to level progression

Added new level geometry to several locations

Changed existing level geometry in a few locations

Adjusted requirements for progression to accomodate changes

Adjusted rank requirements to match the new design

Added new guiding elements to better highlight boss location once unlocked

Fixed a hole in level geometry allowing out-of-bounds access above the hangar

Added disco lights to a private party

Red District - Boss:

Added a checkpoint to the hallway before the encounter

Doubled the boss door opening and closing speed

The boss can now be damaged with parried projectiles

Added new lights to better signpost the mechanics of the encounter

Added health pickups to the boss arena to give players a second wind

Added a new sound effect to indicate invulnerability

A quick note regarding the checkpoint system: the game currently does not track player deaths in any way, nor are checkpoint restarts penalized in any way, although the damage taken during attempts will still be calculated as a rank penalty. This will change in the future, but for the time being, feel free to enjoy the penalty-free checkpoint restarts!

Nightmare: