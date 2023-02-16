Update 0.1.2 Is Live!

Patch 0.1.2 Notes
Hello!
This is our first patch of the year, introducing some major changes to the way the "Red District" level plays out as well as some general and quality-of-life changes. Some of these changes may require some future work, and as per usual we welcome any and all feedback!
You can find the exact list of changes below:
General Changes
- Changed the UI to allow for previously unaccounted for resolutions and aspect ratios (do let us know if you run into issues with this!)
- Performance improvements across the board, primarily in "Red District"
- Added new sprites for enemies shooting blue projectiles
- Added checkpoint functionality, currently only in the "Red District" level
- Added a "Retry" button to the death screen, visible when a checkpoint is active
- Changed lighting rendering type
Gameplay Changes
- Slightly increased Berserk attack range
- Changed Berserk heal to feel smoother
- Changed powerup behavior to disappear when picked up (some may respawn after a delay)
Level-Specific Changes
Training:
- Doubled boss door opening speed
- Changed sprites for blue projectile enemies
Red District:
- Major overhaul to level progression
- Added new level geometry to several locations
- Changed existing level geometry in a few locations
- Adjusted requirements for progression to accomodate changes
- Adjusted rank requirements to match the new design
- Added new guiding elements to better highlight boss location once unlocked
- Fixed a hole in level geometry allowing out-of-bounds access above the hangar
- Added disco lights to a private party
Red District - Boss:
- Added a checkpoint to the hallway before the encounter
- Doubled the boss door opening and closing speed
- The boss can now be damaged with parried projectiles
- Added new lights to better signpost the mechanics of the encounter
- Added health pickups to the boss arena to give players a second wind
- Added a new sound effect to indicate invulnerability
A quick note regarding the checkpoint system: the game currently does not track player deaths in any way, nor are checkpoint restarts penalized in any way, although the damage taken during attempts will still be calculated as a rank penalty. This will change in the future, but for the time being, feel free to enjoy the penalty-free checkpoint restarts!
Nightmare:
- Changed big enemies to better indicate that they are indestructible
