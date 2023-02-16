PERISH Update #4 - Test your ability, rejoice in stability!

PERISH has just had its fourth update! This time we've focused on improving the stability of PERISH during multiplayer and long play sessions. Additionally, the Tartaros difficulty has been updated to make it even more challenging for the bravest amongst you!

Save Backups

The saving system has been made more robust, and additionally it now saves 5 sequential backups that can be manually reinstated. This should mean even if you crash during a save you should have at least 1, if not more valid saves to go back to that aren’t far from your current progress.

Saves can be found in %appdata%/Local/PERISH/Saved/SaveGames and any of the “PERISH_Save_BackupX” files can be renamed to “PERISH_Save” to use one of the backups

Make sure to do this while the game is running, or with Steam cloud turned off. Otherwise, Steam cloud will overwrite your save with the one stored on their servers

Bad Connection & High Latency Improvements

Disconnections or crashes after long play sessions should now be much less likely to occur

General network responsiveness should be slightly improved for clients with high ping

Tartaros Difficulty

The Tartaros difficulty has been increased significantly

Enemies can now spawn further around the player

Max number of enemies increased

Interval between enemy spawns reduced

“The enemy threat increases” events increase both max number of enemies and reduce the spawn interval even further

Balance Changes

Reduced Kourai Khryseai armour hit damage reduction from 80% to 50%

Tartaros (the location) has been increased in difficulty significantly, with an adjusted roster of enemies

Further to Tartaros level tweaks, there is a new "crimson and steel" Tartaros skin for the default character model

Enemy Spawning

Changed the timing and/or location of “enemy threat increases/decreases” events

Bug Fixes