Shinobi Warfare update for 16 February 2023

Version 1.019

View all patches · Build 10566668

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version features a whole lot of bug fixes and performance improvements.
A major step up for a brand new mission types.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1895301
  • Loading history…
