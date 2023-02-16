Hello everyone,

The new update handles all recent complaints about the penetration mechanics, which are now improved in all aspects. Other changes make the game even more stable and enjoyable.

Hotfix Update v1.2.1

Radical update on the penetration mechanics, taking into consideration more accurately the shell's muzzle velocity and gun caliber.

Improvement on the penetration mechanics related to the Citadel. When a citadel layer is bypassed but not fully penetrated, there will be a guaranteed partial penetration. When hitting non-citadel sections there is a more proper penetration check.

Fixed critical overflow bug that caused huge increase of the population and army for a province of a reappearing nation.

Fixed bug that made shipbuilding capacity to not update when suspending a refit or a construction.

Fixed bug that caused false angle warning for centerline guns, in some rare occasions.

Fixed a sorting issue of the fleet management window.

Fixed visual bugs for fog, reflections and skybox.

Aiming fine tuning so that close range fire is more smoothly enhancing the accuracy bonus.

Further Battle AI Balance

Further auto-design optimizations.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team