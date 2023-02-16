 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 16 February 2023

Hotfix Update v1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10566612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

The new update handles all recent complaints about the penetration mechanics, which are now improved in all aspects. Other changes make the game even more stable and enjoyable.

Hotfix Update v1.2.1

  • Radical update on the penetration mechanics, taking into consideration more accurately the shell's muzzle velocity and gun caliber.
  • Improvement on the penetration mechanics related to the Citadel. When a citadel layer is bypassed but not fully penetrated, there will be a guaranteed partial penetration. When hitting non-citadel sections there is a more proper penetration check.
  • Fixed critical overflow bug that caused huge increase of the population and army for a province of a reappearing nation.
  • Fixed bug that made shipbuilding capacity to not update when suspending a refit or a construction.
  • Fixed bug that caused false angle warning for centerline guns, in some rare occasions.
  • Fixed a sorting issue of the fleet management window.
  • Fixed visual bugs for fog, reflections and skybox.
  • Aiming fine tuning so that close range fire is more smoothly enhancing the accuracy bonus.
  • Further Battle AI Balance
  • Further auto-design optimizations.

Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts Content Depot 1069661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link