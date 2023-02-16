 Skip to content

Corpse Keeper update for 16 February 2023

Corpse Keeper Update 0216

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game adjustments

  • Added the option of holding the button to pour blood at the Blood Altar.

  • Reduced the blood consumption to <increase the backpack slots>

  • Reduced the blood consumption to <increase the initial amount of corpses>

  • Reduced the blood consumption to <increase the initial amount of rare equipment>

  • Reduced the blood consumption to <increase the initial amount of epic equipment>
    *Please note that the game only has the record of consumed blood at the Blood Altar. With the required blood reduced, it’s possible that some of your corresponding initial resources will be increased automatically.

  • Lowered the difficulty of Marshal.

  • Slightly enhanced the Lesser Demon.

  • Involved numeric keypad/mouse buttons/cursor control keys in the keybinds.

Bug fixes
  • Fixed the bug of not being able to obtain the achievement of killing the Lesser Demon (under 1/2 Lesser Demon’s Soul Crystals).
  • Fixed the bug of the Steam Cloud Saves.
  • Fixed some bugs that might cause the bug report.

