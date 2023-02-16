 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 16 February 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.2.8 Update

Build 10566408

update 0.2.8 brings 31 improvements and bug fixes, including herbal medicines that restore health.

Improvements

Item

  • Ginseng item has been added.
  • Astragalus item has been added. Astragalus is used as an ingredient in Herbal Medicine
  • Bamboo items have been added.
  • Plant cotton item has been added.
  • Added cotton item.
  • cotton cloth item has been added.
  • You can craft the Herbal Medicine Ssanghwatang item.
  • You can craft the Herbal Medicine Gongjindan item.
  • You can craft herbal medicine Eungyosan items.
  • Added cotton padang costume.
  • Added Damaged shoes costume.
  • You can make a Damaged chestpiece.
  • You can make a Damaged pants.
  • The lantern's appearance has been changed.
  • Increased the brightness of lanterns when placed.
  • Reduced the brightness of torches when placed.

Natural environment

  • You can gather bamboo.
  • Ginseng can be gathered.
  • Plant cotton can be gathered.

UI/UX

  • Save slot UI has been changed.
  • Item description UI has been changed.

Language

  • An Italian translation was added.
  • A French translation was added.
  • A Japanese translation was added.
  • A Turkish translation was added.
  • A Dutch translation was added.
  • A Thai translation was added.

Bugfix

  • Fixed an issue that could cause players to freeze when attacking and dying at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue where walls and furniture could be placed overlapping.
  • Fixed an error where Hunger would quickly decrease when “Continue” was performed.
  • Fixed an issue where there were too many NPC summons near the water's edge.
  • Fixed an error where research saves were canceled or unresearched items were researched.

Changed files in this update

