Korea Dynasty 0.2.8 Update

update 0.2.8 brings 31 improvements and bug fixes, including herbal medicines that restore health.
Improvements
Item
- Ginseng item has been added.
- Astragalus item has been added. Astragalus is used as an ingredient in Herbal Medicine
- Bamboo items have been added.
- Plant cotton item has been added.
- Added cotton item.
- cotton cloth item has been added.
- You can craft the Herbal Medicine Ssanghwatang item.
- You can craft the Herbal Medicine Gongjindan item.
- You can craft herbal medicine Eungyosan items.
- Added cotton padang costume.
- Added Damaged shoes costume.
- You can make a Damaged chestpiece.
- You can make a Damaged pants.
- The lantern's appearance has been changed.
- Increased the brightness of lanterns when placed.
- Reduced the brightness of torches when placed.
Natural environment
- You can gather bamboo.
- Ginseng can be gathered.
- Plant cotton can be gathered.
UI/UX
- Save slot UI has been changed.
- Item description UI has been changed.
Language
- An Italian translation was added.
- A French translation was added.
- A Japanese translation was added.
- A Turkish translation was added.
- A Dutch translation was added.
- A Thai translation was added.
Bugfix
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to freeze when attacking and dying at the same time.
- Fixed an issue where walls and furniture could be placed overlapping.
- Fixed an error where Hunger would quickly decrease when “Continue” was performed.
- Fixed an issue where there were too many NPC summons near the water's edge.
- Fixed an error where research saves were canceled or unresearched items were researched.
