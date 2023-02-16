Exorcism Update

Hello Ghost Hunters,
Today I will introduce you to the next update!
- Added exorcism module
- Exorcism will boost your level and money
- Added exorcism module to perform exorcism faster again
- Added voice recognition while hiding - can be disabled
- Added ghost events at country house
- The ghost can observe the observation room
- Added favourite room for the ghost
- Added Steam Leaderboard
- Added WASD controls
- Completly reworked evidence
- Changed corridor of observation room
- Changed Laser animation
- Changed Jumpscare
- Changed UV Light
- Changed orbs again
- Deleted "Select Ghost" if you die on the mission screen
- Fixed money issues
If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord
https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK
Have a nice day
Your dev Platuro
