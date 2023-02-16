Exorcism Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10566394 · Last edited 16 February 2023 – 12:26:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello Ghost Hunters,

Today I will introduce you to the next update!

Added exorcism module

Exorcism will boost your level and money

Added exorcism module to perform exorcism faster again

Added voice recognition while hiding - can be disabled

Added ghost events at country house

The ghost can observe the observation room

Added favourite room for the ghost

Added Steam Leaderboard

Added WASD controls

Completly reworked evidence

Changed corridor of observation room

Changed Laser animation

Changed Jumpscare

Changed UV Light

Changed orbs again

Deleted "Select Ghost" if you die on the mission screen

Fixed money issues

If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord

https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have a nice day

Your dev Platuro