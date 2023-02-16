 Skip to content

Paranormal Observation update for 16 February 2023

Exorcism Update

Exorcism Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Ghost Hunters,
Today I will introduce you to the next update!

  • Added exorcism module
  • Exorcism will boost your level and money
  • Added exorcism module to perform exorcism faster again
  • Added voice recognition while hiding - can be disabled
  • Added ghost events at country house
  • The ghost can observe the observation room
  • Added favourite room for the ghost
  • Added Steam Leaderboard
  • Added WASD controls

  • Completly reworked evidence
  • Changed corridor of observation room
  • Changed Laser animation
  • Changed Jumpscare
  • Changed UV Light
  • Changed orbs again

  • Deleted "Select Ghost" if you die on the mission screen
  • Fixed money issues

If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord
https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have a nice day
Your dev Platuro

Changed files in this update

