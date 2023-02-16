First Game Update

IMPROVEMENTS

(Cards) New icon on map stacks indicate if at least one unit of the stack is locked by a card/event, or if an opponent's stack can be examined thanks to a card effect.

(Cards) Effect that locks/unlocks unit movement now only proposes to select units or stacks that actually lockable/locked.

(UI) Improves readability of Cards and Events descriptions in Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

FIXES

(Fonts) Added missing translations and missing characters in CJK font.

(Naval Movement) Fixed bug where some units could not get out of the port.

(Cards) Fixed bugs where game was stuck after playing certain cards.

(Siege) Fixed bug where some cards that should modify the surrender level had no effect.

(Battle Summary) Fixed displays of losses and hits.

(Income) Fixed errors in computation of income from Structures.

(Move) Removed minimal movement rule inherited from the original source code.

(Cards and Events) Fixed bug where teleporting units was cancelled if it would have created on overstacking at the destination.

(Cards and Events) Fixed bug where immobile units could not be teleported.

(Fonts) Improved support for Chinese, Korean and Japanese.

(Map) Fixed a bug that could cause the units to disappear from the map after a battle.

TAIPINGS - Content

(Leaders) Added 15 new leaders and revised their values, characteristics and actual historical names. Added Emperor Tongzhi to succeed his father in 1861.

(Economy) Removed values from Indochina / Cochinchina as it unbalanced the game and tended to attract Taiping AI souhtwards instead of north.

(Economy) Fixed a bug which prevented the Taipings from siffering of the effects of the corruption events. Increased frequency of same.

(Cards) Fixed a bug which prevented leader Li Xubin to enter play. Added a new card for the betrayal of Wei Jun (new leader).

(Cards) Added 6 new cards - spies, reconnaissance - on each side to allow examination of enemy stacks.

(Lexicon) The term 'structure' is replaced by the term city, which is more understandable by players.

(AI) work on Taiping AI to reduce the excessive interest to Yunnan and southern China.

(Victory) Added new victory condition: you win the game if you control all orignally Chinese-held cities of mainland China, anytime.

Also, you may win the game when you control 25 provincial capital and 40 other cities (decided randomly).

(Events) Fixed a bug which prevented the play of some provincial armies cards for the Qings.

More game balance and content work is underway and will come with the next update.

Thanks to Vasily for the in-depth checking and fixing of Chinese localization.