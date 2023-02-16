 Skip to content

Corpse Keeper update for 16 February 2023

2023_2_16_update

Share · View all patches · Build 10566254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BloodAltar: Reduced the blood consumption of <Improve the initial amount of superior equipment>.
BloodAltar: Reduced the blood consumption of <increase the initial amount of perfect equipment
BloodAltar: Reduced the blood consumption of <increase the initial amount of flesh>.
BloodAltar: Reduced the blood consumption of <increase the number of backpack compartments>.
*Since the game does not record the upgrade level of Blood Rituals, but only the amount of blood that the player has spent on the relevant upgrade, the level of the relevant item may be automatically upgraded when the blood consumption drops.

BloodAltar can be upgraded continuously by pressing and holding

Reduce the strength of marshals.
Increase the strength of low level demons.
Fix the problem that there is no achievement for defeating low level demons with 1/2 demon soul crystals.

Add keyboard/directional keys/left-center-right mouse keypad

