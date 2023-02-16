Game Update: Undisputed Update 16 February 2023 - 10566251

Hey Fight Fans,

Below are the patch notes for the update shipped on 16 February 2023 - 10566251.

This update contains a small change (see below) that should improve the amount of desync some players are seeing online. We want to take this opportunity to reiterate that online matchmaking and stability are ongoing areas of focus for us, and getting online play to a place we're happy with it is going to take time, so we appreciate your patience.

Somewhat related to that, we've seen reports of players encountering cheaters when playing casual or ranked matches online. The best thing you can do if you run into someone obviously cheating is to use the report function at the end of the match - we monitor reports and will begin taking action against players who we know to be cheating while we work on longer-term solutions.

Gameplay Changes

- Reduced the overall impact that accuracy, punches thrown, counter punches, and defence has on how judges score a fight. This is in an effort to produce fairer scoring results. Some judges still value these things over punches landed, but less heavily than before.

Made adjustments to punch tracking to make slipping and dodging more viable.

Improved the way we handle Arm Fatigue online, which we hope will reduce some amount of desync players are experiencing.

Boxer Changes