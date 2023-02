This update adds 28 Steam achievements to Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles.

Achievements are awarded for completing puzzles.

All achievements can be unlocked without the purchase of DLC.

The background rectangle in the main puzzle scene has been changed to be slightly less opaque.

This should make it easier to solve puzzles with darker puzzle images.

Let me know if this change makes a difference!

There is also a new DLC puzzle pack. Check out Fantasy Jigsaw Puzzles: Forests.