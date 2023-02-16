Season 2 is here!

There's no stopping now. Vegeta is prepared to release his full power.
Great Ape entered the Temporal Seam more determined to win than ever! Will you dare to face it?
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Season 2 includes a new Raider, one new map, as well as additional transpheres and customization possibilities. New Survivor Skins are also available, and you can now play as Yajirobe, Chi-Chi and King Furry.
Read the full Patch Note here.
Get to play Vegeta, the Saiyan Prince, as the new Raider roaming the Temporal Seams of Season 2!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1276760/DRAGON_BALL_THE_BREAKERS/
