 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS update for 16 February 2023

Season 2 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10566173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

There's no stopping now. Vegeta is prepared to release his full power.

Great Ape entered the Temporal Seam more determined to win than ever! Will you dare to face it?

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Season 2 includes a new Raider, one new map, as well as additional transpheres and customization possibilities. New Survivor Skins are also available, and you can now play as Yajirobe, Chi-Chi and King Furry.

Read the full Patch Note here.

Get to play Vegeta, the Saiyan Prince, as the new Raider roaming the Temporal Seams of Season 2!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1276760/DRAGON_BALL_THE_BREAKERS/

Changed depots in allin-developsv-debug branch

View more data in app history for build 10566173
Depot 1276761
Depot 1276762
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link