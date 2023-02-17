Kingdom Under Fire Game Update 17th February 2023

Kingdom Under Fire
- Human Alliance
- Fixed issue regarding elven rangers releasing their target after attacking their target once
- Common
- Modified so that game room leaders can also select game obervation mode
this function can only be activated when there are more than 1 players excluding the game room leader.
- Modified so that game obervers can view all neutral objects (Mines, animals etc)
- Fixed issue regarding release of mouse clipping prior to the start of multiplay game in full screen mode
Changed files in this update