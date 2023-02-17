 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingdom Under Fire: War of Heroes update for 17 February 2023

Kingdom Under Fire Game Update 17th February 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10566150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kingdom Under Fire

  • Human Alliance
  • Fixed issue regarding elven rangers releasing their target after attacking their target once
  • Common
  • Modified so that game room leaders can also select game obervation mode
    this function can only be activated when there are more than 1 players excluding the game room leader.
  • Modified so that game obervers can view all neutral objects (Mines, animals etc)
  • Fixed issue regarding release of mouse clipping prior to the start of multiplay game in full screen mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 2183601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link