僵尸塔防(Zombie Defence TD) update for 16 February 2023

Every Thursday regular function update / new hero comment function

  1. Relic "guard", "soul radiation" re-shelves
  2. New relics "mirror", "thermal imager", "unstable center of gravity"
  3. Temporarily shelved relics "Berserk Aftermath", "Lightning Speed Blast", "Wind Blast", "Continuous Blast" "area collector"
  4. Equipment words: different equipment words effect changed to the same as the level of incremental bonus, improve the word bonus effect, downward adjustment of the equipment base attack power bonus
  5. Update the problem of skill description text display
  6. modify the equipment synthesis logic, now click once "a key synthesis" = originally 5 times "a key synthesis"
  7. Training up the highest level of hero level to 30
  8. lower right corner of the black market icon display icon, need to be the same as the equipment bar equipment picture, add quality color
  9. Modify the UI display and part of the UI logic of the talent interface
  10. modify the treasure chest model will fall into the bottom of the bug
    11 add disconnection and reconnection tips
  11. Temporarily close the achievement system points rewards
  12. New hero comment function

