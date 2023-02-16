- Relic "guard", "soul radiation" re-shelves
- New relics "mirror", "thermal imager", "unstable center of gravity"
- Temporarily shelved relics "Berserk Aftermath", "Lightning Speed Blast", "Wind Blast", "Continuous Blast" "area collector"
- Equipment words: different equipment words effect changed to the same as the level of incremental bonus, improve the word bonus effect, downward adjustment of the equipment base attack power bonus
- Update the problem of skill description text display
- modify the equipment synthesis logic, now click once "a key synthesis" = originally 5 times "a key synthesis"
- Training up the highest level of hero level to 30
- lower right corner of the black market icon display icon, need to be the same as the equipment bar equipment picture, add quality color
- Modify the UI display and part of the UI logic of the talent interface
- modify the treasure chest model will fall into the bottom of the bug
11 add disconnection and reconnection tips
- Temporarily close the achievement system points rewards
- New hero comment function
僵尸塔防(Zombie Defence TD) update for 16 February 2023
Every Thursday regular function update / new hero comment function
Patchnotes via Steam Community
