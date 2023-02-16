 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 16 February 2023

1.0.0.42

Share · View all patches · Build 10566005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue of ammo carriers would try to resupply a ship that had no free ammo space due to damaged walls.
Added Control modifier to the Fleet Management UI to issue a move command to damaged warships or ships without ammo.
Added information about the size of the resource zone when creating it and in the display mode.
Fixed issue with resource zone information overlapping with 3-segment walls or cannons.

