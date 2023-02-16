【アップデート バージョン 1.0.1】重篤な不具合の修正

修正
- 一部環境でのメモリリークで強制的にアプリケーションが終了してしまう不具合を修正しました。
- マッチングでゲーム開始に遷移しない不具合を修正しました。
- キャラが重複して選べる不具合を修正しました。
- 16:9以外のディスプレイの一部デバイスでアスペクト比が戻ってしまう不具合を修正しました。
- 一部のアチーブメントが正しく取得できない不具合を修正しました。
調整
- スコアボードでシングルプレイとマルチプレイを別に保存するように調整しました。
修正
調整
