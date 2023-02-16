0.6.17 Update - Car Trailer to Buy

Hello, fellow drivers! We have another update!

Thanks to everyone who helped with the test!

Chris Goleador Made a nice video of updates!



Car Trailer to Buy

Small car trailer SPT1 is added at the Heavy duty shop

This is the first trailer that you can own!



Pulio

You can now change the height of Pulio's tow bar by using the control panel at the rear of Pulio

A yellow strap is added between the towbar and towed vehicle's wheel



Live fish delivery

Kuda Live Fish Tank truck is added

You can deliver live fish from Hallim Fishing Town

Live fish delivery pays more if you arrive in-time



Pyo-Sun and Sung-San village

2 more villages are added to the east of the island









Delivery payment bonus based on supply and demand

Some cargo's delivery payments go higher when their demand and supply are high

You can see the bonus rate on the delivery list or on the in-game menu





X-mas events are finished

Santa's cabin is now closed. See you next year!

Changed

[Delivery] Gu-Jwa furniture store delivery is added

[Delivery] Olle Express(Courier service) opens at Gang-Jung and Gu-Jwa

[Housing] Oedo housing's parking space direction is inverted (Thanks to Chris Goleador)

[Trailer] Vehicle on the car trailer is now saved for the next session

[Trailer] You can now interact with garage and parking space with trailer parking next to them

[Tutorial] Tow request job, Summon vehicle at the parking space Tutorial quest is added

[UI] Low fuel warning is changed from 10% to 15% (Thanks to subarufanCH)

[Vehicle] Hooking a vehicle that is already hooked to another vehicle is now not available (Thanks to catb0t)

[Vehicle] Profit share of world vehicles is reduced (Thanks to thegabe)

[Vehicle] Sleeping is now unavailable while autopilot (Thanks to Majored1)

[Vehicle] Trailer unhook, Tow bar hook/unhook, Toggle landing gear, Driving carrying vehicle, Using control panel seat now needs vehicle drive permission (Thanks to Saint6)

Bug Fixed

[AI] AI vehicle doesn't yield to the player at the crossroad randomly

[AI] AI vehicle wobbles with the low server frame rate (Thanks to thegabe)

[AI] Autopilot keeps driving ignoring navigation using the island's ring-road

[AI] Autopilot randomly stuck in the middle of the road (Thanks to EricChen)

[Bus] Bus payment doesn't get a town bonus (Thanks to Cain)

[Character] Character falls through the terrain when joining the game while seating in a passenger seat

[Character] Player driver character seat underground/vehicle in multiplayer (Thanks to Grumps and czmiel)

[Control] Multikey binding doesn't release if the modifier key is released first (Thanks to StepArbiter)

[Delivery] Cargo delivery doesn't get enough cargo count (Thanks to Grumps)

[Delivery] Cargo delivery total payment message doesn't count the profit share (Thanks to Head)

[Delivery] Fuel/Milk delivery removes 2 cargo when pickup 1 (Thanks to Grumps)

[Item] Coolant item doesn't work with the multiplayer clients (Thanks to catb0t)

[Laptime] Time attack laptime mode cancels after repeated off-track (Thanks to Llama)

[Police] Police patrol location randomly duplicates (Thanks to Lappeteppe)

[Save] Time of day doesn't save (Thanks to StillerTemp350)

[UI] Ambulance passenger's marker doesn't get disabled when driving non-ambulance (Thanks to Jim DREDD)

[UI] Chat randomly doesn't auto-scroll (Thanks to DARKCHICKEN)

[UI] Destination box and map icon doesn't remove after vehicle delivery (Thanks to catb0t)

[UI] Vehicle's price tag and job marker z-fight (Thanks to catb0t)

[UI] Vendor NPC doesn't show on the map icon (Thanks to Reyik)

[Vehicle] Cannot pick the control panel of SPT1 and Kira Rollback (Thanks to catb0t)

[Vehicle] Dashboard and trailer hitch color change by changing body skin (Thanks to Grumps)

[Vehicle] Kira's passenger seat is too tight (Thanks to Izaak)

[Vehicle] Odometer increases more than actual distance (Thanks to EricChen)

[Vehicle] Physics is unstable during multiplayer if the player drives a vehicle on a car carrier (Thanks to czmiel)

[Vehicle] TCS malfunction with Locked Diff (Thanks to Badji85)

[Vehicle] Trailer physics doesn't work with more than 2 vehicles connected (Thanks to catb0t and Grumps)

[Vehicle] Vehicle on car trailer unstable in the multiplayer client (Thanks to EricChen)

[Vehicle] Vehicle's state doesn't save in multiplayer (Thanks to Kush and EricChen)

[World] Interaction box of Olle Speedway tuning shop is old-style (Thanks to Grumps)