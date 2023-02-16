EA v0.21 : Paratroopers and saving system for The Siege

In this update I added some more gameplay for the mothership. A energy core is present in the lower decks of the mothership, you need to protect it at all cost since any damage applied to it it will be multiplied by 10. In order to make it vulnerable I added a new kind of enemy, the paratroopers. They will be launched from planes or helicopters and one they land on the mothership they goal will be to destroy the core.



In addition to that I added a healing point inside the ship (On the command deck) where you can get recovered in exchange of some resources.

I also added a saving system for The siege, right now just with one slot but this will be helpful once the game grows in content so you do not have to start again.

Other additions: