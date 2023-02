Share · View all patches · Build 10565797 · Last edited 16 February 2023 – 11:13:19 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

We have noticed that some "pro-Sheriff" players are dominating games vs new outlaw players.

So we made a few changes to the outlaw and NPCs so they can better blend and avoid being discovered so fast by pro players.

The update includes:

Major outlaw character controller changes.

Major NPCs navigation and movement changes.

+bug fixes.

Stay tuned, more fun coming to West Hunt soon :D