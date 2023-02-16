Total War: WARHAMMER III - Update 2.4.0

Greetings! Total War: WARHAMMER III's first update of 2023 brings the usual bug fixes and visual improvements, but most crucially of all it delivers a huge change - the Great Bastion into Immortal Empires has been breached!

Tomorrow (February 17th) marks a full year since Total War: WARHAMMER III was released. But being the impatient wee scamps we are, we just couldn't wait and have decided to kick off the celebrations today!

But before we get stuck into Update 2.4.0, let's cast our minds back...

Following the arrival of WARHAMMER III, the much-anticipated Immortal Empires launched on August 23rd and brought every race and Legendary Lord from the Total War: WARHAMMER series into one enormous campaign map to create the largest and most definitive Total War experience ever.

Immortal Empires launched in Beta, and over the last six months we’ve pushed updates both big and small to continually develop the campaign. As of today, the Beta tag has gone, and the firm foundations put in place since release will pave the way for even greater things – although that doesn’t mean that work has stopped on bug fixing or improving the areas of the game that still need work.

This is still just the beginning of Immortal Empires - there's so much more to come!

Until today, players had to own WARHAMMER I, WARHAMMER II and WARHAMMER III to brave the challenge of Immortal Empires. Now, everyone who owns WARHAMMER III can dive right into the core Immortal Empires experience, regardless of the other titles. Plus, DLC can now be purchased separately for those that want to try out a new faction – perhaps one that bested you on the battlefield?

Opening up this epic campaign to all WARHAMMER III owners is something we are pleased to offer, and the game’s one year anniversary felt like the perfect time to do this for all to enjoy. It’s a really exciting time and the perfect start to what is going to be a very exciting year.

In the here and now, if you cast your eyes above you can catch our brand new Immortal Empires showcase! Incidentally, it might be worth your time sticking around until the end of the video for a sneak peak at... something. The impending arrival of a fiery Chaos on the world of WARHAMMER III may not be a huge shock, but fear not - it'll be here before you know it. Besides, the time for fear comes later...

Here are some of the highlights from Update 2.4:

Immortal Empires is now available to all WARHAMMER III owners!

Karak Eight Peaks is now a ten-slot settlement for the Skaven... yes-yes...

Malus's quest battle for the Warpstone of Khaine is now in the Chaos Wastes, closer to his starting position.

Fixed a variety of visual/graphical glitches such as clipping capes, snapping models and broken animations.

Garrisons are no longer reinforcements and now enter the battle from the start.

Fixed a multiplayer desync that could occur when an Empire player chose to Summon the Elector Counts.

Coedill will no longer immediately enter the battle instead of reinforcing once the Waystones are destroyed in Drycha's quest battle.

Interrogating Grom the Paunch in Athel Tamarha as Eltharion now correctly gives Mistwalker units the ability to mirror Grom's Big Waaagh ability.

Fixed an issue where Boris Ursus wouldn't gain supporters while the Invocation of Dazh is active.

For a complete look at everything arriving with 2.4.0, check out the full patch notes through the link:

##### **[📜 Read the Full Update 2.4.0 Release Notes...](https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tww3-update-240/)**

DON'T FORGET...

We're always keeping a close eye on your feedback, so please keep it coming! Everything you tell us helps us best decide where to focus our efforts for the next update, so let us know your thoughts and feelings about Update 2.4, Immortal Empires and WARHAMMER III via our official channels:

###### [💬 Feedback: Total War: WARHAMMER III Discussions Forum](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1142710/discussions/) (Steam) ###### [🐞 Bugs: Total War: WARHAMMER III – Game Bug Reports](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1142710/discussions/1/) (Steam) ###### [🐞 Bugs: Total War: WARHAMMER III Support Forum](https://forums.totalwar.com/categories/support-total-war-warhammer-iii) (Official Forum)

Welcome to Immortal Empires! We look forward to hearing about your coming victories!

— The Total War Team