New advanced seeder out in the preview branch

Hello everyone,

Yes, it’s me again, I hope you are having a lovely day! Ok, this is officially the last update in the preview branch before the official February update. Hopefully, we will be able to release it next week and it will bring a lot of new improvements.

We have to start with the usual warning about this update: the new and cool features in the preview branch can be a bit buggy and not balanced perfectly. Also, they are not translated in all languages as we can only do big patches of translation at a time. We are sorry for this but we hope you can understand. You are truly helping us out by giving us feedback on these new features in preview mode and we are ever so grateful for that.

But let’s get straight to the heart of this update!

THE NEW ADVANCED SEEDER

Seedling has always been a time-consuming process, with your workers running around and helping grow the plants for the next step. With some good research, you’ll be able to unlock an advanced seeder. It will improve your efficiency, increasing your yield and reducing the number of workers you’ll need to grow seedlings.

FOUR NEW PLANTS

You can now grow four new amazing plants in your factory. My favorite is the mint, both in Roboplant and in real life 😀. But all of them look pretty cool, they will help you diversify your production and make some extra money.

THE NEW STARTING PATH

Starting a new game in Roboplant is not the easiest thing, many things to know and do while staying profitable. That is why besides providing a more clear tutorial we thought it would be easier to start with only two plants that can grow in the same room. This will also make the contracts easier at the beginning since they can only require one of those two plants.

There are more minor changes and fixes that have been added to this update. And yes there is something secret that I am not going to spoil for next week's update. So if you see it don’t say it 😉.

Instructions on how to change Steam branch:

In Steam, click on Library > Games.

Scroll down to Roboplant.

Right-click and select Properties.

Go to the BETAS tab.

In the dropdown, select the name of the branch you want to play.

In that same Properties window, go to the Local Files tab and press "Verify Integrity Of Game Files."

Your game will be updated to the new branch.

Launch and play Roboplant

Well, that's it for this update. Please, let us know what you think! You can reach us in different ways:

See you soon!