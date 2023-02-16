 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 16 February 2023

Patch Notes[02.16.2023]

Build 10565611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimizations

  1. When buildings trigger a dialogue, related content will be sent to the mailbox.
  2. New synthesis interface and adviser labels for buildings which increases the probability of synthesizing advanced buildings.
  3. Adjusted snow-building grids to provide better visibility

Bug Fixes

  1. Passes and Adviser House now correctly displays construction icons above themselves when under construction.
  2. Fixed a black screen issue in the mailbox
  3. Fixed the description for Red Maples building.
  4. Added missing description for geysers
  5. Fixed an issue where tiles would appear red under some circumstances, thus preventing construction.
  6. Adviser Residence now reacts correctly after a disaster, no longer being ignored and appear as "empty."
  7. Fixed an issue where after the disaster, Adviser Residence appears as ruins although its not

