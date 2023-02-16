Patch Notes[02.16.2023]

Optimizations
- When buildings trigger a dialogue, related content will be sent to the mailbox.
- New synthesis interface and adviser labels for buildings which increases the probability of synthesizing advanced buildings.
- Adjusted snow-building grids to provide better visibility
Bug Fixes
- Passes and Adviser House now correctly displays construction icons above themselves when under construction.
- Fixed a black screen issue in the mailbox
- Fixed the description for Red Maples building.
- Added missing description for geysers
- Fixed an issue where tiles would appear red under some circumstances, thus preventing construction.
- Adviser Residence now reacts correctly after a disaster, no longer being ignored and appear as "empty."
- Fixed an issue where after the disaster, Adviser Residence appears as ruins although its not
Changed files in this update