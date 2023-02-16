 Skip to content

Makis Adventure update for 16 February 2023

Bug Fixes

Build 10565578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player Invincible Bug after Cutscene (after Vulcano Boss) is fixed now!

Small Bug fixes and Performance optimization!
Player Feedback!

