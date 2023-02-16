- Reworked the battle with the 3rd boss
- Fixed a bug with resetting collected chips
- Incorrect platforms on the 4th level have been fixed
- Added tooltip for ladders at level 3
Bazooka Cat: First Episode update for 16 February 2023
Fixes and improvements
