Bazooka Cat: First Episode update for 16 February 2023

Fixes and improvements

Build 10565553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked the battle with the 3rd boss
  • Fixed a bug with resetting collected chips
  • Incorrect platforms on the 4th level have been fixed
  • Added tooltip for ladders at level 3

