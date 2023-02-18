- New tuning option: toggle audio feedback for LIDAR contacts.
- New tuning option: Customize NDCI collision warning.
- New tuning option: toggle autopilot assist for variable geometry crafts.
- Disengaging your autopilot with the G key when you have a moving target selected will now apply the correct velocity to your craft.
- You could click multiple times on the "Launch Dive" button before the launch animation triggered, which incurred multiple launch fees.
- Fixed a race condition that could crash the game whenever a HUD was despawned. This could cause crashes when transitioning between Enceladus and the Rings, adjusting equipment, or tuning options showing your HUD.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 18 February 2023
0.606.1 - Body Kits
