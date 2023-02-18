 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 18 February 2023

0.606.1 - Body Kits

Last edited by Wendy

  • New tuning option: toggle audio feedback for LIDAR contacts.
  • New tuning option: Customize NDCI collision warning.
  • New tuning option: toggle autopilot assist for variable geometry crafts.
  • Disengaging your autopilot with the G key when you have a moving target selected will now apply the correct velocity to your craft.
  • You could click multiple times on the "Launch Dive" button before the launch animation triggered, which incurred multiple launch fees.
  • Fixed a race condition that could crash the game whenever a HUD was despawned. This could cause crashes when transitioning between Enceladus and the Rings, adjusting equipment, or tuning options showing your HUD.
  • Updated translations.

