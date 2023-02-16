Hotfix 0.1.2 Released! - Minor

Hey folks,

Another very minor hotfix to the Menus.

Issue: If player quit the game and then clicked on View Profile, it would send players to a skybox.

Fix: Players now see Profile screen as intended.

