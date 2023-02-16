 Skip to content

Tony Slopes™ update for 16 February 2023

Hotfix 0.1.2 Released! - Minor

Build 10565517 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey folks,

Another very minor hotfix to the Menus.

Issue: If player quit the game and then clicked on View Profile, it would send players to a skybox.
Fix: Players now see Profile screen as intended.

Want to report a bug or an issue with your game?
Please do so over on our Discord server under the 'Bug Reporting' Channel. We take all feedback seriously and do our best to make sure you have a smooth playing experience.
(Please note, this game is still in Early Access).

  • Regards, SEEDTECH Studios

