Electrician Simulator Patch 1.6.1

Dear Electricians.
We have prepared for you another update that fixes the bugs you reported in Valentine's Day update!
Patch 1.6.1
Fixed bugs:
- Corrected the translation in Portuguese for the Hanging Heart lamp.
- Fixed translations in Polish for the required level to unlock an item in the store.
- Fixed the display of items in the inventory UI for languages in which the item name overlapped its description.
- Fixed main menu version from winter to summer.
- Fixed a bug in the mission "My father is snowman" that prevented its completion.
See you later!
Take IT Studio! & Gaming Factory
Changed files in this update