Electrician Simulator Patch 1.6.1

Dear Electricians.

We have prepared for you another update that fixes the bugs you reported in Valentine's Day update!

Patch 1.6.1

Fixed bugs:

Corrected the translation in Portuguese for the Hanging Heart lamp.

Fixed translations in Polish for the required level to unlock an item in the store.

Fixed the display of items in the inventory UI for languages in which the item name overlapped its description.

Fixed main menu version from winter to summer.

Fixed a bug in the mission "My father is snowman" that prevented its completion.

See you later!

Take IT Studio! & Gaming Factory