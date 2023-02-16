Deliver Us Mars | Update 1.0.1

_**Incoming transmission...

...Opening Communications...**_

Hello Crew!

We hope you're having a fulfilling week so far on your mission.

As we've mentioned before, your best experience in 'Deliver Us Mars' is vitally important to us and we are grateful for your continued feedback on both your good experiences and also where improvements could be made.

We'll continue to listen and report back on any quality improvements we can provide, moving forward.

With that being said, please find below the supporting notes for our first quality and performance improvement update today, for Deliver Us Mars in the form of 1.0.1.

Notable Performance Issues Addressed.

VSync is now turned off when DLSS Frame Generation is on.

Improved performance in cutscenes when using the Hair Groom setting.

Improved loading performance when going through airlocks and cave areas.

Fixed some performance stuttering caused by triggering a checkpoint while climbing.

Performance of hologram cutscenes whilst Ray Tracing is turned on has been greatly improved.

Additional Quality Improvements.

In order to prevent players from overwriting save data by accident, the ‘New Game’ button on the Main Menu now needs to be held for 1.7 seconds to start the game.

Added a prompt for when you need to backwards jump in the Odum caves that explains the necessary controls.

Camera tweaks while in Zero gravity to help prevent motion sickness.

Improved targeting of buttons when Kathy is stood closer to them.

The game will now display an icon whilst an autosave is being created.

Fixed MPT Resistors falling out of the world when AYLA carried them out of range.

Many fixes to improve Kathy’s ability to clamber up objects across the game.

Added some blocking volumes to prevent players getting stuck in various areas.

Fixed a blocker in the Prologue relating to Kathy being crouched when triggering certain elements.

Claire’s height changed in the prologue to match her appearance for this chapter.

Fixed collision in a few areas of the Prologue so that players can no longer get stuck in a falling animation.

Increased the size of the blocking volume above the puzzle building in Chapter 1 to prevent players from getting out of the play area.

Fixed a duplicated helmet during the launch sequence of Chapter 1.

Fixed Young Kathy missing her hands in a scene in Chapter 2.

Added underwater ambience during the appropriate sections of Chapter 2.

Prevented being able to trigger one of the detective sequences in Chapter 2 a second time after completing the puzzle and reloading the game.

Adjusted the position of a target point for an objective marker in Chapter 3.

Placed a blocking volume in a Puzzle during Chapter 3 that only blocks the MPT beam so you can't block yourself.

Moved a light in chapter 5 that caused Kathy's head to get a bright glow.

Kathy should no longer snap into place during a scene in Chapter 5.

Removed extremely unfortunately placed save point Chapter 6, which fixes a death loop.

Fixed McArthur’s hologram going missing during a cutscene in Chapter 7.

Reduced the camera shake in certain moments during chapter 8.

Prevented Isaac from getting himself stuck in certain sections of Chapter 9.

Texture improvements for vegetation in Chapter 9.

Fixed NPCs disappearing after reloading some checkpoints in Chapter 9.

Swapped some climbing panels around so you can get back up more easily when you fall in the climbing puzzle during Chapter 9.

Fixed Isaac's position at the door of the control room in Chapter 9.

Removed an errant floating seatbelt in Chapter 9.

We will remain attentive to your ongoing feedback and experiences following this update, so do keep sharing these with us.

Travel safely on your onward journey, Crew!

Closing Transmission...