Hot And Lovely ：Charm update for 16 February 2023

[Hot And Lovely: Charm] update description, some bugs have been fixed

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update instructions for some issues

[Hot And Lovely: Charm], which was launched today, has some problems and has been fixed.
·Adjusted the problem that some pictures in the album are blurred
You can already update the patch to solve it. If you encounter other problems, you can give feedback at any time, and we will deal with it as soon as possible! Thank you again for your understanding and love for us.

Contact us

Official website address: https://lovelygames.xyz
Twitter address: @LovelyGamexyz https://twitter.com/LovelyGamexyz
F&Q: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/LovelyGamesStudios/discussions/0/3371530631528314460/

Open link