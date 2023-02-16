 Skip to content

StudioS Fighters: Climax Champions update for 16 February 2023

Fixed a same-character confrontation issue.

Build 10565266

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the game would stop progressing after a same-character confrontation for some characters.

