2023 02 16 Edge-case Minor Bugs patch

New build available! Right-click the game’s page in your Steam library and select Properties. On the Updates tab, confirm you have Build ID 10565205, or launch the game and check its splash screen for Rev 1561.
CHANGES
- Fixed non-critical error in BTAttemptPrimaryStrategy
- Fix: Bonus Resistance not getting removed after previewing a card with special resistance.
- Added widget element to hold Resistance bonus modifier widget
- AI fix for freeze when attempting supporting move.
- Adjusted AI card takeover weighting and decision making.
- Various minor AI fixes.
- Newsfeed: Added "New Turn" Notification.
- Newsfeed: Added AI auto takeover notification.
- Revised “Assist” button logic further to properly consider defender’s cards and attack privilege.
- Addl. “Assist” button logic adjustments
- Art on map is now sharp and clear. Check it out.
- Fix: Adding Swiss Bank account through a supporting move.
- Fix: Possible orphaned group in some situations during a takeover move when parent groups became neutral.
- Fix: Bonus value not always showing the correct value.
- Fix: Bermuda Triangle announced as winning (but didn't) with only 34 Power
- Fix: Attack tabs in planner can be chosen even for 0-Power attacker
- Neutral group target needs card preview displayed - neutral cards can now be selected for preview while an attack is in progress.
Changed files in this update