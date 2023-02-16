 Skip to content

Sweets Pusher Friends update for 16 February 2023

Changed and Fixed (Ver 1.0.9)

Build 10565144

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added rewards for completing the Defeat monster extermination and runaway car destruction events. Additional Fever Penguins will appear when cleared.

  • Changed so that the game does not respond to controller operations when the game is running in the background.

  • Fixed an issue in the Sweets Basket event where sweets was sometimes not counted even if it was placed in a box.

  • Fixed a problem that sometimes there was no response when candy was dropped into the box.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

