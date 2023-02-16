Game Update

IMPROVEMENTS

(Cards) New icon on map stacks indicate if at least one unit of the stack is locked by a card/event, or if an opponent's stack can be examined thanks to a card effect.

(Cards) Effect that locks/unlocks unit movement now only proposes to select units or stacks that actually lockable/locked.

(UI) Improved readability of Cards and Events descriptions in Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

FIXES

(Fonts) Added missing translations and missing characters in CJK font.

(Naval Movement) Fixed bug where some units could not get out of the port.

(Cards) Fixed bugs where game was stuck after playing certain cards.

(Siege) Fixed bug where some cards that should modify the surrender level had no effect.

(Battle Summary) Fixed displays of losses and hits.

(Income) Fixed errors in computation of income from Structures.

(Move) Removed minimal movement rule inherited from the original source code.

(Cards and Events) Fixed bug where teleporting units was cancelled if it would have created on overstacking at the destination.

(Cards and Events) Fixed bug where immobile units could not be teleported.

(Fonts) Improved support for Chinese, Korean and Japanese.

(Map) Fixed a bug that could cause the units to disappear from the map after a battle.

(Chinese Entry) Added a backup event to ensure entry after 1951.

(Units DB) Fixed some values to better represent real and historical combat performance of some units (in particular the Volunteers Army).

More game balance and content work is underway and will come with the next update.

Thanks to Gomnaru for the in-depth checking and fixing of Korean localization, as well as customer's feedback and support.