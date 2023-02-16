Update 1.2.21

1.2.21 Changelog

CNG: Layout of Assign Crew Positions menu, so that crewmen with large number of skills don't end up overflowing the display area

FIX: Hull-mounted weapons on AI units could in some cases fire out of facing

FIX: Friendly reinforcement units can now be spawned with passengers

FIX: Infantry and Guns will now reposition much less often when out of LoS of enemies

FIX: Enemy trucks in a Convoy Attack objective are now spawned in a separate procedure, should avoid having objectives with no trucks in them

FIX: Controller button input in Swap Crewmen Positions menu was not working correctly