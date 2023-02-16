 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Armoured Commander II update for 16 February 2023

Update 1.2.21

Share · View all patches · Build 10565072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.2.21 Changelog

CNG: Layout of Assign Crew Positions menu, so that crewmen with large number of skills don't end up overflowing the display area
FIX: Hull-mounted weapons on AI units could in some cases fire out of facing
FIX: Friendly reinforcement units can now be spawned with passengers
FIX: Infantry and Guns will now reposition much less often when out of LoS of enemies
FIX: Enemy trucks in a Convoy Attack objective are now spawned in a separate procedure, should avoid having objectives with no trucks in them
FIX: Controller button input in Swap Crewmen Positions menu was not working correctly

Changed files in this update

Armoured Commander II Content Depot 1292021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link