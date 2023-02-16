Server update 16.02.2023

Aircraft

The chance of radar lock transfer on nearby targets has been decreased, which means more stable target tracking.

Launch range of R-530, R-27R and R-27T missiles has been slightly increased.

Launch range of R-530F and R-530D missiles have been increased.

AIM-9L - field of view of the seeker has been increased from 2.5 to 3.6 degree, max lock angle increased from 17 to 40 degrees, tracking rate reduced from 36 to 22 degrees per second (report)

Missiles with IR seekers now have separately calculated lock-on distances on afterburner plumes. Afterburner target acquisition range to the front hemi-sphere has been increased for all-aspect missiles. Cooled-cell rear aspect missiles are now able to lock on targets on a collision course.

