Stable/Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.34.23

Trading Cards Available
Added the trading cards function on steam. Players can get trading cards or even foil cards during the game.
Feature Adjustments:
- Added a block function for common events in Event Logs.
- Added the function that building icons can be arranged in two rows in bottom menu bar.
- Added the function that right-click to reduce workers in the building interface.
- Added the function that the building will be enabled when adding workers to a disabled building.
- Added new hotkeys: Last building (hotkey: [ ); Next building (hotkey: ] ).
- Added the function of setting the quantity in Trading buildings and Delivery Station. Left-click the items in the Sell and Purchase interface, you can input the number to adjust the quantity of items.
- Increased the stress-reducing effect of blueprints Stone Lion and Excalibur: 5% → 25%.
- Added the function of showing the progress of transporting at Trading Post.
- Improved the citizens' fuel transporting logic so that when houses are within the range of a boiler room, fuel will not be carried unless the boiler room is short of fuel or disabled.
- Improved the memory function of frequently used tabs in the dock ordering screen, up to 10 ordered items can be remembered.
- Improved the classification in the Services menu and added a secondary tab.
- Improved the logic of the number of goods carried on merchant ships, when carrying seeds and blueprints, only one for each kind will be carried.
- Adjusted the maximum bulding number of Great Palace, Great Temple，Grand Thermae and Town Hall as 1 for each.
- Removed the display of City Stress in the top column and changed to Fertility (Fertility= 100% - city stress)
Graphics:
- Improved the button icon and background for Technology interface.
- Improved the profession UI in building interface.
- Improved the performance of grids when selecting the building location after turning on the map girds.
- Improved the display logic of the [Domestic Fuel reserves are low] alert icon of the houses. When the houses are within the range of the Boiler Room, the icon will not be displayed unless the boiler room is out of fuel or disabled.
- Improved the Citizen Statistics UI in the upper bar and adjust the contents.
- Improved the tab UI for Town Detials and Help.
- Improved the UI in House- Occuopants- Family.
- Improved the item icon of seeds in both Dock and Trading Post.
- Added the structure size in the bottom structure menu bar.
- The boiler Room icon for housing buildings has been added, and the icon will light up when it is within the range of a working boiler room
- The icon will be displayed only after the institute is unlocked, and will light up when it is within the range of the working institute.
- Added text feedback for no search results in the Help Log interface.
- Added a prompt in the Event Logs for the number of immigrants received.
- Added a text alert for immigrants leaving due to immigration application timeout.
- Changed the color of the alert icon for 'no repairmen' to red.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the text error of tips in the map interface.
- Fixed the text error of tips in the Trading Dock interface.
- Fixed the wrong statistics of Happiness, Health and Educated in Town Details-Population Graph-Citizens under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the problem that the 'Transfer' button in Pasture is obscured under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the problem of savings when gathering citizens in the Shelter, causing the citizens to move abnormally after loading (the old saves can be fixed by loading after the update).
- Fixed the problem that the supply list of Logistics buildings was not refreshed instantly.
- Fixed the problem that the list of items for sale at the Dock could not be refreshed instantly.
- Fixed the problem of no death alert when citizens are die of Sandstorm.
- Fixed the problem that 'no tombstone' alert shows up even if the Chichen Itza has built under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the problem that the 'Prioritize' function of buildings failed under certain circumstances.
- Fixed failed scroll function in the New Game interface under certain circumstances.
- Fixed some text errors.
Spring Festival Event Ended
- Removed the Spring Festival Event buildings: Rui Beast Plaza and Firework (the built ones are not affected).
- Removed the event recipes: Rice Cake and Glue Pudding for Mill and Water Mill, Dumpling for Gourmet Shop and Firework for Fuel Factory.
- Removed the Spring Festival related random events.
- Removed the Spring Festival Event related Decorations in houses and Marketplace.
- Removed the receipt of the Spring Festival Gift.
- Restored the yield of Rice, and in new saves no longer grant rice seeds.
Easter Island Modification
- Closed the entrance of the mode. Old saves can't be loaded in the Alpha/ Stable version but are still available in the newly added beta [beta3423 - Easter Island].
Adjusted related achievements:
- Imperfect statues → Business Mind: any faction reached Reputation Lv.5 in Standard Mode.
- Perfect statues → World-Renowned: Miao, Lorenzo, Rania and Carlo all reached Reputation Lv.5 in Standard Mode.
