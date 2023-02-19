Added "Entertainment Mode" for Guild Wars Mode
Added more screen resolution options
fix some minor bugs
少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 19 February 2023
Added Guild Wars "Entertainment Mode" and more screen resolution options
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added "Entertainment Mode" for Guild Wars Mode
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update