少女妖精弹珠台 Elf Girl Pinball update for 19 February 2023

Added Guild Wars "Entertainment Mode" and more screen resolution options

Share · View all patches · Build 10564803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added "Entertainment Mode" for Guild Wars Mode
Added more screen resolution options
fix some minor bugs

